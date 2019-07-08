Buckingham dance school pupils gearing up for their biggest ever show

Pupils at a dance school in Buckingham are gearing up for its biggest show yet.

UP! Dance Collaborations was started in February 2016 by Jade Howard and offers classes in contemporary and street dance for pupils from the Buckingham area who are aged between three and 18.

A pupil from UP! Dance Collaborations showcases their flexibility during a class!

As the group prepares to perform to an audience of 300 at the Roxburgh Theatre in Stowe later this month, Jade reflected on how far the group had come.

She said: "We started with our first performance in a school lunch hall at the Lace Hill Primary School with 40 audience members, and only three years later we are performing at the Roxburgh Theatre in Stowe to an expected 300 plus.

"My students excel themselves at every opportunity, so I wanted to give them this opportunity to show just how far they've come.

"They are hard working, committed, kind and extremely talented.

Pupils from UP! Dance Collaborations performing on stage during a previous show

"Growing the company gradually involved lots of hard work, advertising and leaflet dropping, but word of mouth has definitely got me to where I am now.

"This is off the back of dedicating myself to creating the best classes I possibly could for my students based on my aims and objectives.

"I take a modern approach to teaching dance, focusing on personal development, confidence, communication and creative skills, teamwork and leadership.

"I like to focus on each child's own creative spark, developing them as their own unique person and performer."

UP! Dance Collaborations big summer show takes place at the Roxburgh Theatre at 4pm on Sunday July 21.

Eighty-nine dancers will be performing and will be showcasing the best of their work over the past two academic terms.

There will be a mixture of contemporary and street dance performances with props.

On what the audience can expect Jade said: "Lots of the work has been created by the dancers, even the five to seven year-olds, giving them lots of creative freedom.

"This is extremely impressive at such a young age!"