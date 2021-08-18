Buckingham families follow Alice down the rabbit hole at open-air production

Wonderland came to Buckingham on Monday, when Boxtree Productions brought their sold-out open-air theatre production of Alice in Wonderland to the green outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

There were two performances, at 2.30pm and 6pm, with people raring to join Alice and follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into a curious world of caterpillars, cards and tea parties, complete with original toe-tapping songs, costumes and comedy.

Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said: “ A big thanks to the efforts of the town council staff, the Events Committee and the wonderful performance of the actors which I think we can all be suitably proud off that together we gave Buckingham something to remember and enjoy.”