Buckingham fireworks display rearranged after cancellation due to adverse weather

Buckingham's fireworks display has been rearranged for Saturday November 9 after it was cancelled due to the weather.

The town council described conditions at Bourton Park, where the display was due to be held as 'extremely boggy.'

Buckingham library image

They decided it was too wet for vehicles moving into the field for the event, and potentially hazardous to those coming to watch the fireworks.

A decision was made at 9am on the proposed day of the display, meaning cancellation fees were avoided and the funds used to pay for the event are still available.

The evening starts at 6pm with Titanium Fireworks providing the display at around 7pm.

There will be music and tasty hot food and drinks available.

Chair of the town centre and events councillor Andy Mahi said: “We’re delighted to be able to reschedule the bonfire and fireworks as we know how popular it is with residents – we hope to see everyone there on Saturday November 9 at 6pm."