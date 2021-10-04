Buckingham firm's free fire extinguisher hire offer for Bonfire Night celebrations

A Buckingham fire safety company is again offering free fire extinguisher hire to local community, charity or non-profit bonfire or firework events, to help to keep people safe on Bonfire Night.

This is the 13th year that Buckingham-based Abbot Fire Group has offered this service to community groups.

The company will discuss the event with the organiser, taking into account the number of people expected to attend, and ensure enough fire extinguishers are provided to cover fire safety requirements, up to a maximum of eight fire extinguishers per event.

Company director Nigel Walton with Abbots Fire Group team members Claire and Nicola

Company director Nigel Walton said: “I am delighted to once again support our local community with this offer.

"There was an incident one year where one of the extinguishers had to be used to extinguish a rogue firework, clearly demonstrating the benefit of running this offer and helping to keep the local community safe.”

To take advantage of the offer, call 01280 824111 mentioning this offer.

For more details about Abbot Fire Group, see www.abbotfiregroup.co.uk