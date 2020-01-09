Buckingham formalises twinning arrangement with Neukirchen-Vluyn in Germany

Buckingham has formalised its twinning arrangement with Neukirchen-Vluyn in Germany.

An informal friendship agreement was signed between the towns just over seven years ago and since then members of the twinning associations of the two towns have been meeting up over many years, as both towns are already twinned with Mouvaux in France.

In recent years there have been more joint activities with Neukirchen-Vluyn and over the last few years steps have been taken to move to a formal twinning.

Buckingham Town Council initially agreed to progress with a formal twinning arrangement and after two meetings this has now been agreed in Neukirchen-Vluyn.

Formal agreements will be signed by the mayors of both towns at ceremonies in Buckingham and Neukirchen-Vluyn during 2020.

Buckingham mayor Cllr Mark Cole has recently written to his counterpart in Neukirchen Harald Lenssen to say he was pleased a formal arrangement had been agreed and that he will be honoured to come to Neukirchen-Vluyn to sign the agreement in February.

In the meantime, activities continue between the two towns - the Buckingham Twinning Association organises reciprocal small group visits and regularly runs a stall selling English products at one of the markets in Neukirchen-Vluyn.

In Buckingham the town's twinning association runs a stall in town selling coffee, croissants and German cake in February each year.

In December 2018, the Royal Latin School in Buckingham marked ten years of its German exchange with a school in Neukirchen-Vluyn.

To mark the occasion the students were welcomed by Neukirchen-Vluyn’s mayor with the local press in Germany reporting on the visit.