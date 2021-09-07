A Buckingham friendly society is holding taster events throughout September to help bring friends back together and encourage new connections after 18 months of isolation and restrictions.

The Grenville Branch of Oddfellows is holding a series of events to celebrate Friendship Month, after research showed more than half of people aged over 60 said the pandemic has made them value friendships more than ever.

The society, whose members meet regularly in Buckingham Library for social and fundraising activities, says it wants to extend a warm welcome to newcomers by offering a range of taster events designed to put them at ease.

Members of the Grenville Branch of Oddfellows visiting the Tree Cathedral

Planned activities include a return to the club's regular Jigsaw bring Buy and Swap fundraiser and coffee morning, on the first Tuesday of every month from 10am to noon at Buckingham Library. Bring your old jigsaw puzzles and buy new ones. You will be credited 50p for your old puzzle when you buy another, and all money raised will be donated to charity.

Branch secretary Doreen Sams said: “The Oddfellows is all about making friends and helping people. We’ve spent much of the past 18 months ensuring our members were supported emotionally and physically, but it’s now the time to help even more people to make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and build up any social confidence that may have been lost during these really difficult times.

“Since the end of the last lockdown, we’ve started to meet up regularly again, such as our recent visit to the Tree Cathedral in Milton Keynes.

"It’s been great to finally see people in person but we’ve made a real effort during the pandemic to stay in touch with each other online, and continue to do so.”

According to a survey carried out on behalf of the Oddfellows by Opinium, the activities over-60s have missed doing with their friends include going for coffee or a drink (46%), going for a meal (43%) and going round to their friend’s house or hosting them at their own home (39%).

More than half reported that the pandemic has made them value friendships more than ever, a quarter said that lockdown has bought them closer to their friends and a fifth of those aged 60 and above have struggled to maintain friendships during lockdowns over the last year.

Almost a half (44%) said they find it harder to make new friends now, compared to when they were younger.

Doreen added: “Making friends later in life and enjoying a brew in great company is something our group can definitely help people with.”

Established in 1810, the Oddfellows is one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK, with 41,500 members across 115 branches nationwide. It is a non-profit mutual run by its members and aims to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity.

In addition to attending regular social events, members of the Grenville Branch can access financial benefits and welfare support, with a dedicated care helpline and advice team and a travel club. Membership costs from £25 a year.

To register an interest in attending one of Grenville Branch’s taster events, or to receive a free local events pack, contact Doreen on 07730 218723 or email [email protected]

For more information about he Oddfellows, see www.oddfellows.co.uk