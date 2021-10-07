Buckingham gets ready to welcome back its annual Charter Fair next weekend

Buckingham is getting ready to welcome back its annual Charter Fair next weekend, after last year's event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The usual road closures will be put in place.

Buckingham’s first charter to hold an annual market/fair, was given by Mary Tudor in 1554, and the second charter was given by Charles II in 1658. Today, the fair arrives on the Friday morning to set up, and leaves early on the Sunday morning.

Taking aim at the 2019 Charter Fair

Buckingham’s Mayor, Margaret Gateley will declare the fair open at 1pm on Saturday, October16, along with the town crier and the head showman. This year there will be a special appearance by the newly elected Bard of Buckingham, Sami Tite.

There will be variety of rides and sideshows to look forward to, including the House of Terror, Meteorite, Sizzler, hook-a-duck and coconut shy.

For the first hour, free rides are provided by the head showman for local disabled people. Organisations that have benefited from this in the past include Clearly Speaking, Furze Down School and the Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2). Anyone wishing to obtain free rides should email Amanda Brubaker at [email protected] before noon on Tuesday, October 12,

Chair of the town council's Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “Buckingham will be welcoming back the Charter Fair after a year of Covid lockdown. It is important to recognise the work which has been undertaken in the period between 2020/21, where the events team and councillors have worked carefully to ensure the return of this annual event in co-operation with the head showman, Mr Marshall Nichols.

Fun at Buckingham's Charter Fair in 2019

"Our officers, volunteers and councillors will be supporting the fair when it re-enters the town again this year safely and with as little disruption as possible to the community of Buckingham”.

Road closures will be in place for all of Market Hill, Market Square and the High Street, from 6am on Friday, October 15, to noon on Sunday, October 17, and then again from 6am on Friday, October 22, to noon on Sunday, October 24. Diversions will be in place.

Buckingham bus stand will be closed from 10am on Friday, October 15, until midnight on Saturday, October 16, and then again on Friday, October 22, until midnight on Saturday, October 24.