Buckingham golfer enjoys success in national competition

A golfer from Buckingham has won a national competition following a four way tie.

David Roberts from Buckingham Golf Club won the Senior Series final at Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire after four players tied on 33 points in a competition played in driving rain.

David's 16-point haul on the second half of the course meant he took home the trophy ahead of Tom Mulvaney (Kings Lynn Golf Club), Tim Hedin (Aldeburgh Golf Club) and John Clyburn (Thirsk & Northumberland Golf Club) who all picked up 15 points coming home.

The par threes (the shortest holes) at the Bracken Course helped David to his triumph as he scored ten points, including two birdies, while his rivals managed just six, four and four on the same holes.

The Senior Series offers men and women over 50, six 18-hole stableford tournaments played off full handicap and is organised by national body Golf England.

Victory in the Senior Series capped a great campaign for David who said: "I just love the events I played in.

"I qualified in Sutton Coldfield and I still had an entry to Lincoln so went and played in that - they’re just great events.

“It’s a great opportunity to play good courses with good company and it culminates in coming here – I love it here at Woodhall and it’s just been a great day.

"It has been a great end to the season for me and this is the pinnacle.”

Senior Series Final – Leaderboard:

David Roberts (Buckingham Golf Club) 33*

Tom Mulvaney (Kings Lynn Golf Club) 33

Tim Hedin (Aldeburgh Golf Club) 33

John Clyburn (Thirsk & Northumberland Golf Club) 33