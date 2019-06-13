Photos from this year's Buckingham Half Marathon

Buckingham Half Marathon in pictures

Around 300 people took part in the third edition of the Buckingham Half Marathon on Sunday June 9.

The winners of the senior men's race (Thomas Dell) and senior women's race (Johanna Sharples) both set course records - one hour 17 minutes and five seconds and one hour 27 minutes and 12 seconds respectively.

