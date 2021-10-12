The Lions Club of Bletchley has donated £500 to Buckingham Hospital.

The cheque was handed to Sister Amy Wright, who oversees patient care, and Julian Lovelock, chairman of the League of Friends of Buckingham Hospital, by Bletchley Lions members Ann Pullan and Mike Lee, who are both Buckingham residents.

The money was collected while Bletchley Lions were helping the Rainbow Pharmacy with the rollout of the vaccination programme at the Open University in Milton Keynes.

Lions Ann Pullan and Mike Lee hand the cheque to Sister Amy Wright and Julian Lovelock