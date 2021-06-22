Buckingham leisure centre opens its doors free of charge to Armed Service personnel

Servicemen and women in Buckinghamshire are being invited to get active free of charge, to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

Everyone Active is offering members of the Armed Forces complimentary access to its local leisure centres on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27.

The goodwill gesture has been made to mark Armed Forces Day, on Saturday June 26.

Swim session at Everyone Active

Over the weekend, all those who serve, or who have served, in the Armed Forces will be granted free access to the gym and public swimming sessions at Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in Buckingham, Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre in Aylesbury, The Chiltern Pools and Gym in Amersham, Chesham Leisure Centre and Chalfont Leisure Centre’s gym.

There are currently more than 198,000 UK Service Personnel, and Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show its support for these servicemen and women and their families, as well as veterans and reservists.

Chris Williams, Everyone Active’s Aylesbury contract manager, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including servicemen and women.

“This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do. Whether it’s a workout in the gym, a few leisurely lengths of the pool or spending quality time with their loved ones during our family fun swims, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”

All Armed Forces personnel and former personnel will be required to present proof of service at their chosen Everyone Active centre. They will also need to fill in the necessary Health & Safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free access.