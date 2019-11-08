Buckingham man charged with criminal damage and possessing flares following disorder at end of Milton Keynes Dons football match

A man from Buckingham has been charged with criminal damage and possessing flares after incidents at the end of a Milton Keynes Dons football match earlier this year.

Rhys Jones, 25, of Meadows Gardens in the town, has been charged with two counts of possession of a flare at a sporting event, criminal damage and illegally entering the playing area at stadium:MK.

Library image

It follows incidents at the end of the Dons victory over Mansfield in May when the home side won to secure promotion to League One, the third tier of English football.

Thirty-four people have been charged in connection with 138 offences which happened at the full-time whistle when spectators spilled on to the pitch.

All the individuals listed below are charged with some of the following offences - common assault, assault by beating, using threatening and abusive language, entering the playing area illegally, throwing missiles, affray.

All the individuals listed below are scheduled to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on December 10.

> Ben Ainger, 31, Darwin Close, Milton Keynes

> Michael Greasley, 51, Meden Bank, Sutton-in-Ashfield

> Simon Percival, 23, Hanbury Court, Mansfield

> Nathan Cooper, 21, Burton Rise, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

> Brian McCann, 38, Healdswood Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield

> Kane Ward, 18, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley

> Stephen Parsons, 40, Davey Road, Mansfield

> George Hannant, 20, Glebe Avenue, Pinxton, Derbyshire

> Conor McGurk, 22, Lings View, Warsop

> Austin Lowde, 28, Stanley Road, Mansfield

> Stephen Lee, 47, Lindsay Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

> Phil Palmer, 35, Dunwoody Close, Mansfield

> Andy Bingley, 30, Derwent Drive, Sheffield

> Mark Fugler, 56, Southwell Road West, Mansfield

> Jordan Simpson, 21, Church Road, Clipstone Village

> Thomas Thompson, 25, Oxford Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield

> Stuart Hall, 34, Westleigh, Mansfield

> Daniel Morgan, 34, Ruskin Road, Mansfield

> Jordan Glenn, 26, Arun Dale, Mansfield

> Ricky Gregg, 29, Sandy Lane, Mansfield

> Jordan Keeton, 22, Lindleys Lane, Kirby-in-Ashfield

> Charlie Brooks, 24, Pinfold Close, Skegby

> Tom Daws, 25, Dallas Street, Mansfield

> Stefan Catton, 27, Padley Hill, Mansfield

> Joe Westlake, 21, King Street, Tibshelf

> Zak Wilkinson, 19, Sherwood Lodge Drive, Nottinghamshire

> Billy McGary, 27, Castle Street, Loughor, Swansea

> Matthew Carlisle, 23, Norbury Drive, Mansfield

> Denise Wheeldon, 41, Aspley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield

> Ellie Yorke, 24, Little Barn Lane, Mansfield

> Kayla Jameson, 21, Swifts View, Kirkby-in-Ashfield