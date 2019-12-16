Buckingham man hit with fine and football banning order for possessing flare at MK Dons game

A man from Buckingham has been fined £400 and was given a three year Football Banning Order after disorder that happened at the end of a Milton Keynes Dons match last season.

Rhys Jones, 25, of Meadows Gardens, Buckingham, was one of 34 people convicted of 101 offences following disorder at the end of MK Dons league match with Mansfield in May - a fixture the Dons won to secure promotion to League One.

Crowd disorder following the MK Dons v Mansfield game in May

The group were convicted of a variety of offences and issued with financial penalties totalling £19,792 and 101 years worth of Football Banning Orders between them.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Matthew Bly said: “I am delighted that we have successfully put 34 people in front of the courts and they have been prosecuted for football related disorder.

“These results would not have possible without our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police who we worked with very closely to jointly trace and arrest these individuals who sought to carry out violence and disorder at a football match.

“This type of behaviour has no place at any football match or public event and we will work with other forces to prevent and to investigate any such disorder.”

Inspector Rob Taylor, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and Thames Valley Police have sent a strong message that our forces will not tolerate this type of behaviour at football matches.

“It is very disappointing that a small section of Mansfield Town Football Club supporters that day acted in such a manner, and I would like to thank the majority of Stags fans who behave well at matches for their continued support.

“Anyone who behaves in such a disorderly manner in the future can be assured of an early morning door knock from Nottinghamshire Police.”

The people convicted are as follows:

> Ben Ainger, 21, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes was convicted of common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £680, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £58 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Michael Greasley, 51, of Meden Bank, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Simon Percival, 23, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting four years.

> Nathan Cooper, 21, of Burton Rise, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £669, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £51 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Brian McCann, 39, of Healdswood Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £400, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Kane Ward, 18, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, Nottinghamshire was convicted of throwing a missile and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued with a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> A 15-year-old boy from Mansfield was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was sentenced to a six month Youth Referral Order, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Steven Parsons, 40, of Davey Road, Mansfield was convicted of assault by beating, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £630, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> George Hannant, 21, of Glebe Avenue, Pinxton, Derbyshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £700, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Conor McGurk, 22, of Lings View, Warsop, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Austin Lowde, 28, of Stanley Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £565, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Steven Lee, 47, of Lindsay Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £230, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Philip Palmer, 35, of Dunwoody Close, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £550, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Andrew Bingley, 30, of Derwent Drive, Sheffield was convicted of throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £900, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £70 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Mark Fugler, 56, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Jordan Simpson, 31, of Church Road, Clipstone Village, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £515, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Thomas Thompson, 25, of Oxford Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £590, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £54 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Stuart Hall, 34, of Westleigh, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £515, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Daniel Morgan, 30, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £830, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £73 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Jordan Glenn, 26, of Arun Dale, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Ricky Gregg, 29, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting four years.

> Jordan Keaton, 22, of Lindleys Lane, Kirby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of one count of assault by beating, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £790, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £69 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Charlie Brooks, 24, of Pinfold Close, Skegby, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £390, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Tom Daws, 25, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £640, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> A 17-year-old boy from Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, throwing a missile, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was sentenced to a six month Youth referral Order, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Stefan Catton, 27, of Padley Hill, Mansfield was convicted of assault by beating, one count of threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £650, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Joe Westlake, 21, of King Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £465, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Zac Wilkinson, 19, of Honeysuckle Drive, South Normanton, Nottinghamshire was convicted of entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

> Billy McGary, 27, of Castle Street, Loughor, Swansea was convicted of assault by beating and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Matthew Carlisle, 23, of Norbury Drive, Mansfield was convicted of assault by beating of an emergency worker, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

He was fined £640, ordered to pay £85 costs, a £54 victim surcharge and £25 compensation and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Denise Wheeldon, 41, of Aspley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

She was fined £525, ordered to pay £85 costs, a £42 victim surcharge and £25 compensation and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Ellie Yorke, 24, of Little Barn Lane, Mansfield was convicted of common assault, assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

She was fined £380, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

> Kayla Jameson, 21, of Swifts View, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire was convicted of common assault, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4A of the Public Order Act 1986, one count of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

She was fined £350, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was issued a Football Banning Order lasting three years.

Additionally a 17-year-old from Nottinghamshire was issued with an out-of-court Youth Restorative Disposal for the offences of affray, assault by beating and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

A 15-year-old from Nottinghamshire was issued with an out-of-court Youth Restorative Disposal for the offences of affray, throwing a missile and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.