A Buckingham man has raised over £3,000 for a local charity, by running the London Marathon.

Archie Brogden, aged 25, was running in support of Autism Early Support (formerly The Puzzle Centre) in Middle Claydon, which specialises in early intervention for children with autism or communication difficulties.

Archie, who is a private equity and infrastructure performance analyst, said: "I chose to run for AES as they are an excellent charity and the work they do for children with autism and their families is so important, especially the early intervention aspect.

Archie Brogden after the race

"The opportunity to run the London Marathon for AES was exactly the challenge I was looking for and, when struggling to keep pace at mile 22, knowing that it was for such a great cause proved more than enough to get me over the finish line."

Following the race, which he completed in 3 hours 41 minutes, Archie said he was "absolutely buzzing".

"It was such an amazing experience," he said. "The atmosphere was incredible and I managed to dodge the rain, although I did get wet cooling down in the showers/sprays on the side of the race track.

"It wont be a day I’ll be forgetting any time soon."