Buckingham mayor releases new book about history of sportscar racing team

The mayor of Buckingham Mark Cole has released his new book about the history of sportscar team John Fitzpatrick Racing.

The book, which Mark launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed event over the weekend, tells the story of the history of John Fitzpatrick Racing - a successful Porsche team in the early years of Group C sportscar racing.

John Fitzpatrick Racing enjoyed a successful spell between 1983 and 1986, with the team making 66 entries in 44 races at the World Endurance Championship, the German Deutsche Rennsport-Meisterschaft and the American Can-Am, winning three times and taking another 11 podium positions.

The book also tells the story of John Fitzpatrick, who many claim is the best British driver never to have raced in Formula One.

Mark has been a motorsport writer and broadcaster for more than 40 years and can be heard commentating each year on British Eurosport's coverage of the iconic Le Mans 24 Hour race, which as the name suggests involves teams competing in a race that lasts from 3pm on Saturday round to the same time on Sunday.

John Fitzpatrick Group C Porsches: The Definitive History is the first in a series of books called 'Ultimate Cars' which aim to cover 'major motoring subjects in exceptional depth.'

It is Mark's second motorsport book and follows his release last year entitled 'Le Mans Ford GT40 MkII'.

Mark said: "Of all the motorsport events that I am lucky to follow and write about the Le Mans 24 Hour race is undoubtedly my favourite - I would normally spend about a third of the race on commentary duty."

John Fitzpatrick: Group C Porsches has been published by Porter Press and is available from the publisher's website priced at £225.

Mark is pictured above with John Fitzpatrick at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.