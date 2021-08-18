Buckingham mayor to meet with uni chief after 'Private Land' notices cause a stir

The Mayor of Buckingham is meeting with the vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, after a storm kicked off on social media over land owned by the university

Newly erected signs on a green space owned by the uni has provoked a Facebook flurry this week.

Signs have gone up at an area known as the Flosh, near the weir on the River Great Ouse, saying: 'Private Land. No Public Access'.

Sign erected by the university at The Flosh

During the hot weather earlier this summer, local families enjoyed picnicking on the grass and paddling in the river, and the notices have attracted many objections on the Buckingham What Matters To You Facebook page, with one person saying: "That’s really sad. Kids love picnics & paddling down there. I live near by & it’s so nice to see little ones playing in the water & having fun," while another wrote: "Literally cannot believe this, this is one of the places I take my children too in Buckingham as do many other parents!!!!! Always clean up after ourselves so what is the problem? Let's start a petition!"

But a university spokesman said: "The path from Chandos Park to Station Road is a 'permissive' path, one which the university has given permission for local people to use and they are most welcome to go along it. The land on either side does belong to the university.

"Due to the pandemic lockdown, there have been an extremely high number of people staying in Buckingham instead of going away, and using the parks and green areas much more than they usually do.

"This has resulted in some serious safety concerns for all those who use the area near the weir. There have been a lot of very large groups gathering and reports on a number of occasions of very young children in the water unsupervised.

Signs erected by the university

"The university takes the issue of safety very seriously. As a result, access has had to be restricted. We understand this isn't a popular decision but the safety of all who use the area is paramount."

The spokesman added that, due to the increased number of people and the many large groups using the area: "the university has had to do remedial work as an awful lot of damage has been done to the area and the university has had to remove huge amounts of litter”.

Several more recent comments on Facebook are more understanding of the university's point of view, with one saying: "It’s such a shame as so many of us and our families have used this area for years and years. As usual the responsible folk who’ve been using it carefully for decades have had everything spoiled (perhaps) irrevocably by irresponsible people who just don’t think about others. So selfish and sadly makes the decision by the landowner understandable."

The Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, will be meeting with the university's vice-chancellor, Prof James Tooley, to discuss this and other matters.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley