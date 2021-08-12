Buckingham men reach Day 8 of epic cycle ride

Two Buckingham men who are riding the length of the country in aid of two local charities have nearly reached the end of their epic cycle ride.

Ben Cater, aged 26, and Joe Chalmers, aged 29, set off on their gruelling adventure from John O'Groats to Land's End on Thursday, August 5.

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 11, they were on Day 7 of the nine-day ride, cycling from Ludlow to Bath.

Ben and Joe at their starting point at John O'Groats

Today, Thursday, will see them cycling from Bath to Okehampton, and finally on Friday they are set to complete the journey by cycling from Okehampton to Land's End.

The men have already raised over £5,500 with Gift Aid for their chosen charities - Medical Detection Dogs, based in Great Horwood, which is at the forefront of research into the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases using Bio Detection Dogs, and Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Keen cyclists Ben, a product manager for a digital services company in Milton Keynes, and Joe, a manager at Ring Road Garage in Buckingham, organised the event as a way to raise money for the two charities which are very close to their hearts.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity cared for Ben's Nan, Vera, following a short but hard-fought illness at the start of 2021.

From left, Ben Cater and Joe Chalmers with their support driver, Mat Payne

Medical Detection Dogs has supported Joe's family and donations will be in memory of Joe's Grandad, Michael.

The pair have raised over £4,000 so far including Gift Aid, and are hoping to raise as much as possible by the end of the challenge, which they aim to complete on Friday August 13.

Their journey can be followed via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/2lads1jogle or Instagram 2lads1jogle