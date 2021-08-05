Buckingham men's epic cycle ride for local charities

Two Buckingham men are riding the whole length of the country, in aid of two local charities.

Ben Cater, aged 26, and Joe Chalmers, aged 29, set off on their gruelling adventure from John O'Groats to Land's End on Thursday, August 5.

The men are fundraising for Medical Detection Dogs, based in Great Horwood, which is at the forefront of research into the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases using Bio Detection Dogs, and Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Off at the crack of dawn: Ben and Joe at John O'Groats

Keen cyclists Ben, a product manager for a digital services company in Milton Keynes, and Joe, a manager at Ring Road Garage in Buckingham, organised the event as a way to raise money for the two charities which are very close to their hearts.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity cared for Ben's Nan, Vera, following a short but hard-fought illness at the start of 2021.

Medical Detection Dogs has supported Joe's family and donations will be in memory of Joe's Grandad, Michael.

The pair have raised over £4,000 so far including Gift Aid, and are hoping to raise as much as possible by the end of the challenge, which they aim to complete on Friday August 13.

Ben and Joe get ready to ride

Their journey can be followed via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/2lads1jogle or Instagram 2lads1jogle