Buckingham park named among the UK's best green spaces

A park in Buckingham has been given the Green Flag seal of approval - making it one of the best green spaces in the UK.

Heartlands, which encompasses Bridge Street, Cornwalls Meadow and Stratford Fields and forms part of the Buckingham Circular Walk has been recognised along with two parks in Aylesbury - Bedgrove Park and Vale Park.

The parks are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces received the high quality mark of a quality park or green space.

This is the second year in a row that Heartlands has won the award the Green Flag award.

Cllr Paul Irwin, cabinet member for environment and leisure said: “I'm thrilled to hear that we've once again received three Green Flag awards, and I'm looking forward to the flag-raising ceremony at Vale Park in Aylesbury on Wednesday August 7, which ties in with our Play in the Park children's event.

"Clearly, quality green spaces matter to our residents and visitors, and these awards recognise Aylesbury Vale District Council's determination to keep our green spaces clean, accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Green Flag award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag award.

"We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”