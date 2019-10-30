Buckingham performing arts pupils make West End debut

A group of students from Stagecoach’s performing arts school in Buckingham made their West End bow last weekend.

Students from the Buckingham Stagecoach group were selected to perform at the Adelphi Theatre in London as part of a nationwide Stagecoach Performing Arts initiative.

Stagecoach Buckingham pupils performing at the Adelphi Theatre, London

The team of Stagecoach pupils from Buckingham joined other youngsters from Stagecoach groups across the UK on the stage.

There they performed a medley of songs from jukebox musicals which included a variety of hits from ‘On Your Feet’ based on the songs of Gloria Estefan.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham’s principal Tilly James said: “For the children to be able to perform at the Adelphi Theatre marked our West End debut as a theatre school and was a really special moment!

“Performances like this are a huge confidence booster and there was a great sense of camaraderie among the pupils.

Stagecoach Buckingham pupils performing at the Adelphi Theatre, London

“It was a magical day for all concerned, with the students gaining the wonderful experience of performing in a West End venue.

“The pupils put all their efforts into an astounding performance, which had everyone literally ‘On Their Feet’ cheering!”

Stagecoach Buckingham pupils performing at the Adelphi Theatre, London