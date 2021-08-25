Buckingham professor calls for major inquiry into boys' underachievement at school

Professor Alan Smithers

The government should launch a major inquiry into the reasons why boys underperform at school compared to girls, according to University of Buckingham Professor Alan Smithers.

The professor, who is director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the university, said there is no current strategic plan to deal with the issue.

His comments come in a blog after girls increased their lead over boys in top grades at GCSE and A-level. Students were awarded grades by teachers after exams were cancelled.

Prof Smithers, who lives in Buckingham, said: “It could just be that girls are intrinsically smarter and, on the face of it, school and university results point in that direction.

“But I would like to think they are not and it is that boys are not fully developing their potential.

“If this is the case, it is an issue so serious as to demand a major inquiry.

“I would go as far as to suggest that government should call a Royal Commission for the first time since 2000.”

The number of girls in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who got an A grade or higher at A-level was 46.9 per cent – 4.8 percentage points higher than boys.

Last year girls beat boys by 3.2 percentage points. A-level maths female students beat boys for the first time this year.

The number of girls awarded 7/A or above in GCSEs this year was 33.4 per cent, nine percentage points higher than boys. Last year, girls led boys by eight percentage points.

Prof Smithers said: “The plethora of possible explanations could arise because it is a complex phenomenon.

“But more likely it is that we do not sufficiently understand what is going on. This leaves us without a sound basis for tackling boys’ performance relative to girls.

“Researchers will say we need more money for research and they are right, but that research is likely to be from a particular perspective and conclusions would be drawn within that framework.