Buckingham rocks once more, as BandJam returns to the town stage

Buckingham rocked once more on Sunday, as Buckingham Town Council held its first major event in the town centre since the pandemic.

Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the town council's Town Centre and Events Committee, spoke of the joy of seeing a sea of happy faces stretched out before him as BandJam returned to the town centre.

Robin told the Advertiser: "It was a tremendous pleasure, after a year of lockdown, to be able to do an event in the town centre which we took decisions early in the year to plan to do so.

"Thanks to Lee Maloney, landlord of the New Inn, who organised the bands, our wonderful town council staff, the positive attitude of the committee and the good will of the public, Sunday was a tremendous day for everyone.

Opening at 1pm with Malarkey, the live music continued until 10pm, with headliners Dixie & Co ending their set at 10pm

Robin said: "As I stood on the stage advising people we would have to end after three more numbers, I could see from one end of the town to the other a sea of faces who had all previously been dancing. Many of them I knew and many of them would have been new people to Buckingham."

Robin said the committee would "take the positives from the day into the next year", with a view to planning a similar event again.

The idea for BandJam - which had become a regular annual fixture in Buckingham prior to the pandemic, was dreamed up by a group of friends about 20 years ago.

Robin said: "I can't imagine that Colin Saunders, Andy Prodanovic, Peter Strain-Clark and I, who met in a pub about 20 years ago, could have imagined what a wonderful opportunity we were creating for all the residents of Buckingham."

And at the end of the night, town councillors and staff pitched in to clear up after the crowds.

Robin said: "Even the mayor, Margaret Gateley, and two new councillors, Fran Davies and Ryan Willett, came to support the vice-chairman Andi Mahi, Councillor Jon Harvey and myself to help the staff picking rubbish up at the end, which was a fun activity, looking at what Buckingham had consumed and achieved."

