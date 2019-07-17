Buckingham and Winslow rotary club's budding musician competition at The Sir Thomas Fremantle School, Winslow.'The Under 12 years section - under 12s winner and overall budding musician winner Jessie Jiao with Buckingham Rotary Club president David Barnes.

Buckingham Rotary Club holds new competition celebrating young musicians

A new competition organised by Buckingham Rotary Club to celebrate budding young musicians took place at the Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow on Sunday July 14.

The photos in this gallery are of the two winners and all the other competitors - pictures by Jake McNulty.

Buckingham and Winslow Rotary Club's budding musician competition at The Sir Thomas Fremantle School, Winslow.'The 12-17 years section winner Isabel Tarabbia with Buckingham Rotary Club president David Barnes
Jake McNulty
Ayaati Painuly, who participated in the under-12s section
Jake McNulty
Alex Kishtaini, who participated in the under-12s category
Jake McNulty
Jemima Brignall, who participated in the under-12s category
Jake McNulty
