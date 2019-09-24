Buckingham Rugby Club enjoy trip of a lifetime to Twickenham

A junior team at Buckingham Rugby Club enjoyed the experience of a lifetime as they played on the famous Twickenham turf on Sunday September 22.

Buckingham Braves, the club’s under-tens team entered a competition draw organised by England Rugby to win a World Cup experience.

As part of their prize, the youngsters had the chance to train at the home of English rugby, tour the dressing rooms, enjoy a team talk from former England player Will Greenwood and watch England’s opening World Cup win against Tonga on the Twickenham big screen.

Buckingham Braves head coach Mat Fuller said: “We knew you had to be in it to win it and registered immediately but were absolutely blown away when we found out we had won a place.

“It was a fabulous experience for the kids - I hope it is something they will take away for the rest of their lives.

“One of the highlights of the day was seeing the youngsters run on to the pitch and then singing the national anthem in time with the England team out in Japan.”

The team then watched the match on the big screens from seats within the stadium before having a run out on the pitch during which they practised the new elements of the under 10s age grade rugby which include rucking, mauling and scrummaging before playing a game with another under tens side.

During his speech, former England World Cup winner Greenwood talked to the players about the silence in the England team dressing room in the final minutes before going out to play as they all gather their thoughts and focus on the challenges ahead.

He talked about the pride of pulling on an England shirt and wearing the rose for the nation, and the freezing cold ice bath at the end of the game which helped with player recovery.

The Braves are now turning their attention to an event the club is hosting on Saturday October 6 - a mini rugby festival where teams from other parts of the country will play games against the Braves.

This event will feature teams between the ages of seven and 12 taking part and will focus on the RFU’s core values - teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

It takes place at the club’s grounds between 10am and 4pm.