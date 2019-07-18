Buckingham School celebrates maths challenge success

Pupils at the Buckingham School are celebrating success in a national junior maths challenge.

Twenty students from years seven and eight entered the junior challenge this year which resulted in five students in year seven receiving bronze certificates.

Year eight students received one gold, four silver and nine bronze certificates.

The Buckingham School's top performer in the challenge was Seth Mmanga, a year eight student who as well as receiving a gold certificate, also took the titles of best in year, best in school and qualified for the international mathematical kangaroo challenge.

A Buckingham School spokesman said: "We are extremely pleased with all students who participated in both challenges, including those who did not qualify to take part this year."

The event is run by the UK Mathematics Trust and is supported by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, and is aimed at 13 and 14 year-olds.

There were more than 270,000 entrants nationally with the top 6% receiving gold certificates, the next 13% picking up silver and the remaining 21% getting bronze.

The UK Mathematics Trust's executive director Rachel Greenhalgh said: "The maths challenges provide material to provoke students mathematical thinking and test their problem solving skills in an accessible and yet challenging way.

"Many congratulations to The Buckingham School on their success in the junior maths challenge - it is great to see achievement in mathematics recognised.”