Buckingham School sixth formers taking on Moo walk again for Willen Hospice

A team of sixth formers and teachers from Buckingham School are lacing up to take on their own 10 mile Moo walk to support Willen Hospice.

The group is encouraging other young people and their families to do the same and help raise vital funds for the local charity.

Their walk, which is taking place on Saturday 10 July, will see them cover 10 miles around Buckingham, slightly ahead of the charity’s main Moo Weekender which is on 6 and 7 August. To help mark the Hospice’s 40th anniversary, the school teams will don their best 80s outfits and channel their inner Madonna, Boy George or Jane Fonda for the event.

Buckingham School is doing the Moo walk

Assistant Headteacher, Director of Sixth Form, Suzy Pykett said: “This is the third year the Buckingham School will be supporting Willen Hospice by walking the Moo. As a community school we’re really proactive in encouraging our students to put something back into the area they live.

"People in the community continue to experience very challenging times and we know that the Hospice has had many events cancelled for a second year; they need all the fundraising they can get. While the students are young, fit and healthy, they are taking responsibility to do something positive, so that they can be good, active role models for other children in the school and in Buckingham and put something back into the community.”

Sixth form student Piya added: “It’s a great way for us to raise money for Willen Hospice as they help care for people nearing the end of their lives. If you spot us out and about on Saturday 10 July, please do support us, it would mean a lot.”

Fellow sixth form student Leo added “I’m going to be walking the Moo dressed in 80s theme to support Willen Hospice. They have missed out on a lot of financial support by not being able to run events during the pandemic, so if you see us, give us a wave and please consider supporting the charity.”

Head teacher Andy McGinnes said "This is another great opportunity for the school to contribute to its own community. Sadly, we are living in very tough times and, because of the financial fallout from Covid-19, charities are suffering, too. So we'll have great fun, supporting this fantastic cause yet again."