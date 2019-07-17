Buckingham School students enjoy an enriching week of activities

Students at the Buckingham School are taking part in enrichment activities all this week instead of their regular timetabled lessons.

A school spokesman said: “The aim of this week is to provide students with the opportunity to take part in a range of activities outside of the normal curriculum.

Buckingham School enrichment week - the benchball teams ready for action

“It will also allow students to develop new skills, improve existing skills, build new and existing relationships and develop team building skills.”

Activities have taken place both on and off the school site starting on Monday July 15 and conclude on Friday July 19.

When Advertiser photographer Jake McNulty visited today (Wednesday) activities on site included cookery, warhammer, crime scene investigation, a media workshop, archery and benchball.

Off site activities this week have included ice skating, alpaca walking, geocaching and a golf week.

Buckingham School enrichment week - students on the media workshop activity

Buckingham School enrichment week - a student takes part in the crime scene investigation activity

Buckingham School enrichment week - students take part in a warhammer activity