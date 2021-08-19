Buckingham School team gets into the '80s groove for Moo fundraising walk

A team of sixth formers and teachers from The Buckingham School walked the Willen Hospice Moo 2021 for the third year in a row to raise funds for the charity, encouraging other young people and their families to do the same.

To mark the hospice’s 40th anniversary, the school teams created their best 1980s outfits and channelled their inner Madonna, Boy George or Jane Fonda for the event, setting off to the sound of '80s hits, on a circular 10-mile route around Buckingham, ahead of the main Hospice Moo Weekender event in August.

The Year 12 students and staff enjoyed the three-hour walk, being cheered on as they passed and raising £1,458.

Walkers gather at The Buckingham School

Assistant headteacher Suzy Pykett said: “The students have done us proud again, walking in their community for their community.”

The Moo Weekender, held in the first week of August, combined the charity’s popular Midnight Moo and Midday Moo fundraisers which support the vital care the hospice provides.

Overall, around 500 local supporters have so far raised £50,000 for Willen Hospice by stepping out in neon '80s gear to walk or run five or 10 miles.

Any further donations to The Buckingham School's fundraising effort can be made here.

Getting in the '80s groove