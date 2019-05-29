Buckingham schoolchildren welcome Cyril, 92, for talk about his memories of the Second World War

Pupils from Buckingham Primary School welcomed local resident Cyril Bourne as part of their topic ‘Dig for Victory' earlier this month.

As part of the Year Three classes topic about life during the Second World War pupils welcomed Cyril into school for a talk about memories of his life during the war.

Cyril was 12 when the war broke out and was living in London at the time.

He could not be evacuated as he needed to stay and look after his mother.

Cyril told the children how in September 1939 the first things to happen were the blackout, receiving an identity card and a gas mask.

Then at the age of 14 he became a fire warden - meaning he was tasked with preventing and extinguishing fires.

Becky Coleman from the school said: “Cyril comes in most years to talk to the children.

“He is now 92 but his memory and recall are amazing and the children were captivated by his stories.

“We are very grateful that Cyril brings his knowledge and experience in to help the children’s learning.”

After Cyril’s first visit, Year Three pupils wrote thank you letters to express their thanks for his time.

Cyril returned to school before the half-term break and received copies of the children’s thank you letters.

More photos of Cyril's visit to Buckingham Primary School in Friday's Advertiser newspaper.