Buckingham shop closed after car crashes into window

A shop in Buckingham is closed today (Monday) after a car crashed into it on Sunday evening.

A vehicle went into the front of Willows Kitchens and Interiors showroom on the junction of Moreton Road and Buckingham High Street at around 8.30pm.

Willow Kitchens and Interiors is boarded up today (Monday) after a car hit a shop in Buckingham

One fire crew from Buckingham attended but nobody was trapped.

A woman was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service while management of the incident was left with Thames Valley Police.

In a statement on Facebook Willows Kitchens and Interiors said: "Our showroom is boarded up this morning because there was an accident last night with a car driving in to the front of it.

"Luckily no one is seriously hurt.

"The showroom will be closed today whilst we deal with our insurers but we will still be working from home.

"Hopefully we will be back up and running from the showroom ASAP.

"Luckily we have the back entrance so once we are happy it is all safe we will open the doors again for trading from the Meadow Row side of the showroom."