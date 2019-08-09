Buckingham shoppers bag £4,000 for charity that helps injured veterans get back into work

Shoppers in Buckingham showed their support for ex-servicemen and women by casting their votes for a charity that helps veterans with health conditions back into work.

Customers votes resulted in the Tesco store in London Road donating £4,000 to The Poppy Factory, a charity that has been supporting veterans with physical and mental health conditions into employment across the UK for 97 years.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork, a charity that works to transform lives in the UK’s most disadvantaged communities, to launch the community funding project, with grants raised from carrier bag sales.

Earlier this week, a cheque was delivered by hand to The Poppy Factory's site in Richmond-upon-Thames on August 6 by a team from the Tesco Buckingham store on London Road.

Representatives included Olly Gibbons, lead manager in store, Adam Johnson, stock control manager, and customer assistant Kevin Dorrill, who is vice-chairman of Deanshanger and Wicken Royal British Legion.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory said: "We are so grateful to everyone in Buckingham who showed their support for our wounded, injured and sick veterans by using their tokens to vote for The Poppy Factory, and to the Tesco team for taking the trouble to visit us in person.

“This important funding will go directly to our employability programme, helping us support many more ex-forces men and women who want to flourish in new jobs and careers, no matter what health conditions and other barriers they may face.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over 63 million pounds to more than 20,000 projects across Britain.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online via www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp