Buckingham Stagecoach students among the first to perform at reopening of London's Shaftesbury Theatre after 14-month lockdown

Buckingham Stagecoach students will be performing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London's West End

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham will be performing at one of London’s most prestigious venues, in the company's first return to live performance.

On Sunday May 30, 160 students and teachers from 11 schools across the country will be the first to take to the stage at the Shaftesbury Theatre, following its 14-month lockdown.

There will be no live audience, however - families and friends will be invited to enjoy the live stream from their sofas.

This will be the first performance in 14 months at the theatre, which has been home to blockbuster musicals such as Hairspray, Memphis and most recently & Juliet.

Stagecoach students will be showcasing a variety of performances during the test event which hails the return of live theatre to stages across the UK.

The event will take place after being granted the use of Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre’s ‘See It Safely‘ mark, which certifies that the theatre is complying with the latest government and industry Covid-19 guidelines. All theatre staff are tested to ensure a safe working environment for performers, production crews and our audiences. Stagecoach staff and students will be tested, where applicable, before they arrive at the theatre. Enhanced cleaning means all surfaces are treated with Nordicchem Antimicrobial coating to reduce viral and bacterial contamination, a ventilation system uses fresh air which it replaces every eight minutes and sanitiser points are located throughout the building.

As well as Buckingham, the Stagecoach schools taking part in the event include Putney, Dulwich, Henley and Marlow, Twickenham and Teddington, Fulham, Godalming, Chorleywood and Rickmansworth, Epsom and Colchester.