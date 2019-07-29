Buckingham student graduates from university with top marks

A student from Buckingham has graduated from university with a first class honours degree in philosophy and politics.

Lara Munday, 20, is the daughter of Buckingham town councillor Ruth Newell, who gave birth to Lara while serving as mayor in August 1998.

The Advertiser covered the story on the front page of the paper at the time and to this day Cllr Newell remains the only Buckingham mayor to have given birth while serving in the ceremonial role.

Lara has just graduated from the University of York with first class honours (BA) in philosophy and politics, and also achieved the best student award for her course after gaining the highest assessment marks.

Lara said: "The final year was very hard at times with the assessments being all essay writing and no exams but it was interesting as well.

"I am thrilled with my results and I hope to move into doing something related to policy or communications for a charity."