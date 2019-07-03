Buckingham students enjoy wonderfully sunny day as BBC weather presenter pays a visit

BBC weather forecaster Matt Taylor brightened the day for students at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham when he came to speak to a Geography class earlier this week.

Year Eight students at the school were studying meteorology and the reliability of weather forecasting and for their homework were tasked with seeing if BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor’s forecasts were correct.

BBC weather presenter Matt Taylor speaks to students at the Royal Latin School in Buckingham

The students tweeted him about their homework and to their surprise he replied and accepted an invitation to come and speak to them.

Matt spent the morning with class 8V talking about his career in meteorology, speaking about his journey into broadcasting and the varied aspects of the job.

He told them about the challenges of not only predicting the weather accurately but also being able to present this information live to the nation and without a script.

He then went on to discuss the importance of maths, physics and geography to his work which helped give students a clearer picture of what it takes to become a meteorologist.

The students described Matt’s visit as ‘inspiring’ and ‘interesting’ and said it was ‘surreal to meet him’ as they had not expected to hear anything when they initially tweeted him.

Matt tweeted after the visit: "It was great to meet such a wonderful bunch of hard-working students - you are all a credit to the school.

"Hope you all go on to achieve your dreams.

"It was my pleasure to come and speak to you and I am glad I managed to inspire rather than bore you all."