Buckingham town centre will rock on Sunday as live bands return (August 29)

A previous Bandjam

A mega day of live music is promised this weekend as the band jam returns to Buckingham town centre on Sunday.

Dubbed ‘Big Bash 2021’ this year, the free event features an exhilarating line-up of bands and musicians.

The music gets under way at 1pm with Khashoggi (1pm-1.45pm).

They are followed by: Act TBC (2pm-3.05pm), Dave Catermole & Guests (3.25pm-4.25pm), Scoundrels (4.45pm-5.45pm), The Fallen Rocks (6.05pm-7.05pm) and Reformers (7.25-8.25pm).

The night finishes with the brilliant headline act All Skas (8.45pm-11pm). They played at Bandjam in 2019 and truly rocked the town centre.