Buckingham Town Council oppose AVDC plans to use money given by developers for installation of soft play area at commercial business

Buckingham Town Council have hit out at Aylesbury Vale District Council over plans to use developer money for the installation of a soft play facility at the Swan pool.

At a town council meeting this week, a proposal by the district council to use £58,800 from the Section 106 fund (money for community use from house builders) to fully fund the installation of the equipment, along with air conditioning and a new floor was discussed.

Councillors highlighted that the proceeds from the sale of the climbing wall were not being used to offset the cost of the new installation and expressed discomfort with Section 106 funds being used to provide facilities for a commercial provider in competition with local businesses.

The town council also concluded that in their opinion insufficient market research had been carried out to evidence demand for the service proposed and highlighted that they were still waiting for the district council to upgrade the skate park and start work on a BMX track.

Buckingham's mayor Mark Cole said: "This is yet another example of AVDC deciding for Buckingham what it thinks it wants.

"We have for years been putting our Section 106 contributions wish list before AVDC, with the BMX track - which would be on public land and free-of-charge to users - at the top of the urgent priorities.

"We cannot therefore support this money being allocated to a commercial business facility for which users would be charged.”

The Advertiser has approached AVDC for a response and will update the story with one when it comes through.