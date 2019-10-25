Buckingham Town Council unveils first fully electric vehicle and wheelchair accessible picnic bench

Buckingham Town Council unveiled its first fully electric vehicle in Bourton Park yesterday morning (Thursday).

The new addition to the fleet, a 100% electric powered Renault Kangoo van, was unveiled by the town council’s green spaces team.

The unveiling of Buckingham Town Council's first fully electric van in Bourton Park

The new van, complete with signage, should soon become a familiar sight around Buckingham when the green spaces team carries out its many duties, including building and parks maintenance and event support.

Councillor Ruth Newell, chair of the environment committee said: “I am pleased that we had the opportunity to replace one of our vehicles and that we have been able to fund an electric vehicle perfect for our green spaces’ team to use around the town and parks.

“The vehicle is very environmentally friendly which is in line with our climate change action plan.

“So far feedback from staff using the vehicle has been excellent.”

The move towards the electric vehicle comes after the council declared a climate emergency in July.

As well as unveiling the electric van, the town council showcased their newly-installed wheelchair and pram-friendly picnic tables, which are also located in Bourton Park.

The picnic benches were made possible thanks to funding from the Buckingham Access for All group.

It was designed and assembled by the town council’s greenspaces team using locally sourced timber.

Ed Grimsdale, Secretary of Buckingham Access for All said: “Our access group wanted to set an example by raising some money to buy something which would be useful both for disabled residents in Buckingham and the town's visitors.

"It was decided to buy an accessible park bench because there's a legal duty under the discrimination act to make such provision but also it's fun to be included, to be sat with friends around the same table sharing a picnic in the fresh air.

"The town council's estate manager responded with enthusiasm and suggested that he and his team could design and make a great bench that would be better value and more durable that anything currently on the market.

"We are very pleased that the new, rugged Buckingham accessible picnic bench has been built and installed in Bourton Park.”