Buckingham WI donates hundreds of pounds worth of goods to Afghan refugees in Milton Keynes

Buckingham WI has been able to donate 14 boxes and bags of items to Afghan refugees in Milton Keynes, thanks to the generosity of its members and local people.

Following the recent emergency evacuations from Kabul, Milton Keynes Council currently has 269 Afghan refugees in quarantine in a city hotel. They include 136 adults, 94 children aged six to 17 and 39 children under the age of five.

Buckingham WI president Maggie Dyke put out an appeal for funds to buy emergency toiletries, period products, nappies, children's clothing and toys for the refugees, after Milton Keynes Council appealed to the Bucks Federation of WIs for help.

Buckingham WI president Maggie Dyke among the bags and boxes of items

The group raised £175 in donations.

"It was an amazing response," said Maggie, who went with fellow WI member Natalie Cockayne on a shopping spree to buy goods from Sainsbury's Milton Keynes.

There, manager Amanda Salter generously added an additional £200 worth of stock to their haul.

Maggie told the Advertiser: "She said, 'Leave it with me, you go and do your shopping. I'll meet you at the checkout and I'll see what I can find.'

Children's clothing, toys and toiletries

"She came staggering back with a bag she could barely lift and she said, 'There's over £200 worth of goods in there.' It's amazing."

The Swan Pool in Buckingham also donated over 100 tubes of shower gel, shampoo and conditioner, and the whole collection was picked up by WI volunteers today, Tuesday, to be taken to Milton Keynes.

Maggie said she was delighted the WI could help.

"Watching it on the news, it just seems so remote, and then you think, well yes we can do something. So we just cracked on and got on with it," she said.