Buckingham WI members strut their stuff as catwalk models

Buckingham WI hosted an evening of fun, fashion and shopping on Wednesday, September 15, at Buckingham Athletic Sports & Social Club.

Jackie Allen, of Towcester-based Rock Those Frocks, presented her collection of boho fashion with elasticated waistbands - ideal for post-lockdown figures.

The clothes were modelled by members of the WI.

WI president Maggie Dyke said: "It was the first proper meeting since the start of the pandemic and members were delighted to get back together to chat and share news and gossip.

"Two lucky members won the regular raffle, taking home a tub of chocolates and a bottle of wine."

Buckingham WI meets at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of the month at Buckingham Athletic. Visitors are welcome to attend up to three meetings at £4 per visit before deciding if they'd like to join.

Next month there will be greeting card making with Ellen Hindle.

For more information email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/BuckinghamWI

