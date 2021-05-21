Buckingham & Winslow Advertiser Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant guide

Calling all local restaurant owners!

To support local businesses, we are offering a free entry in our new Restaurant Guide, which will be published online in the next couple of weeks.

It will remain online permanently, be updated regularly and will be searchable.

It will also be promoted in the printed newspaper with a pointer to the online guide.

Simply send the following to [email protected]

Start the email header: 'Buckingham Restaurant Guide'

Nice photo of your restaurant (with staff if possible) in JPEG format

Description of style: ie Italian, Indian, carvery.

Opening hours for serving food.

Address and contact details (phone and email)

Link to your website if required.