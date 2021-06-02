Buckingham woman set to be ordained by bishop

A Buckingham woman is one of 32 new deacons set to be ordained at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, at three special services on July 3.

Ten of those being ordained will serve their curacies in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Cathy Pearce lives in Buckingham with her husband, Dave, and they have four children.

After helping with youth work in the North Buckingham Parish for many years, Cathy felt called to share her Christian faith through ministry, with an emphasis on relationships with God and with each other.

Cathy will become a curate in the North Buckingham Parish which consists of five village churches - Akeley, Leckhampstead, Lillingstone Dayrell, Lillingstone Lovell and Maids Moreton.

Following the government’s guidance and road map plans, the Directors of Ordinands and their teams have been busy preparing for this year’s ordinations to ensure that they can go ahead safely.

The Bishop of Oxford, Dr Steven Croft, will ordain all 32 deacons on July 3 in three separate services, representing their respective archdeaconries - Buckinghamshire, Oxford and Dorchester and Berkshire.

In line with current guidelines, each candidate will be able to invite eight guests to the service. The diocese will also be live streaming the services.

Nicholas Cheeseman, Area Director of Ordinands (Berkshire & Oxford) said: "It is always good to see and hear how God’s grace has been shown through those being ordained deacon.

"The Ordination Service says that ‘Deacons are ordained so that the people of God may be better equipped to make Christ known’.