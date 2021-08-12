Buckingham woman takes up District Governor role for Rotary

Jane Mordue takes up the role of Rotary District Governor

A Buckingham Rotarian has taken up the role of Rotary District Governor.

Jane Mordue, who is a member and a past president of Buckingham Rotary Club, was inducted as District Governor for 2021/22 in a small ceremony at the Rotary Bandstand in Wardown Park, Luton.

The local Rotary District, district 1260, comprises all the Rotary Clubs in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire.

As District Governor, one of Jane's tasks will be to brief and guide the clubs on Rotary International policy and advise them in their efforts to raise funds to help their local communities.

Jane said: "I get a real kick out of being in Rotary. All those bright ideas to help other people and lots of kind and talented Rotarians to have fun doing them - from marshalling Covid vaccination queues to fighting climate change, and, yes, helping Santa.

"For me, becoming District Governor is the icing on the cake."