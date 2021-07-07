Buckingham's big civic day postponed due to delay in lifting regulations

Buckingham s big civic day celebrating the town's residents and volunteers - planned for this Saturday, July 10 - has been postponed.

Following the delay in lifting Covid regulations until July 19, Buckingham Town Council has decided to postpone its Celebrate Buckingham event until Saturday September 4.

Celebrate Buckingham is organised by Buckingham Town Council and the Buckingham Society to celebrate the range of voluntary organisations serving the town, enable local groups to raise funds and recruit volunteers, and to bring residents together.

Celebrate Buckingham is postponed until September 4

The event will take place in Bourton Park, with bouncy castles, food vans and entertainment.

Residents will be able to see the official robing of Buckingham’s Mayor, Margaret Gateley. There will also be the presentation of civic awards and the Town Council Awards, which will be presented by The Buckingham Society and the mayor. Two long-serving councillors who retired in May will be made Honorary Freewomen of the town.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “I hope to see as many people in September as were intending to join us in July, so that we can all mark the personal achievements of groups and organisations as well as individuals together, celebrating what’s best about Buckingham and its wonderful community”.