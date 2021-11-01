Buckinghamshire Council has published its Bus Service Improvement Plan, setting out its strategy to improve public transport in Bucks.

Following the publication of the government’s National Bus Strategy, Bus Back Better, Bucks Council has committed to entering into an 'enhanced partnership' with local bus operators, to make positive changes that will benefit passengers.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan, developed in line with the National Bus Strategy, aims to make buses more frequent, more reliable, easier to use and better co-ordinated for local users.

A public consultation on bus services in Bucks drew 2,000 responses

The National Bus Strategy also gives a greater role for local authorities, such as Bucks Council, in the planning and provision of bus services and sets out government plans to spend £3 billion to improve bus services outside London.

This will include providing funding direct to local authorities to help deliver their Bus Service Improvement Plans.

Cabinet member for transport, Steven Broadbent, said: “The current, deregulated funding model for bus services is not meeting the needs of passengers, with little incentive for integrated ticketing, or for operators to run services that are unprofitable outside of peak hours.

"Also, some services which could be run commercially prior to Covid-19 are now struggling to do so without financial support.

“Our new Bus Service Improvement Plan puts users at the heart of the strategy.

"Before creating and adopting our Bus Service Improvement Plan, we ran a public consultation that resulted in more than 2,000 residents and local organisations telling us what they’d like to see improved with Buckinghamshire’s bus services.

"I’d like to thank everyone who provided feedback and suggestions as part of this consultation.

"Their stated priorities have helped to shape our new plan.”

The Bus Service Improvement Plan is a live document, which will be updated on an annual basis following publication.