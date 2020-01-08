Bucks Adult Learning programme rated 'Good' by Ofsted

Buckinghamshire Adult Learning has received a rating of ‘Good’ in a recent Ofsted inspection despite significant criticisms, particularly in teaching English to those for whom it is not their first language.

The programme, which is the main provider of part-time learning for adults in the county, was praised for the positive impact it has had on the learners, as well as the hard work of the leaders, managers and tutors.

Inspectors reported:

“Learners develop positive relationships through their participation on adult learning programmes.”

The report also highlighted that learners with high needs have excelled in newly developed internship programmes with the local hospital and a large hotel chain, thus gaining personal confidence and becoming valuable members of the workforce.

However, inspectors also found the following:

“In a small number of ESOL (English for speakers of other language) classes, learners in the last few weeks of their courses did not receive any information on potential progression opportunities, so were not aware of what they could do next.”

And attendance was often low. The report explained:

“Attendance on family learning courses and in some ESOL classes was low during the inspection. As a result, learners do not benefit from the full impact of the powerful curriculums that these courses offer.”

Cabinet Member for Education and Skills Anita Cranmer said of the outcome:

“The opportunities and experiences offered by Buckinghamshire Adult Learning are outstanding and it is fantastic to see that this has been recognised in the inspection. Our adult learners’ lives are enriched as a result."

“I look forward to hearing more about the great work of the staff in the future and hope that learners continue to thrive from the programme in years to come.”

The full report can be found at: Bucks Adult Learning Ofsted Report 2019