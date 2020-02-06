Bucks author wins Bucks Book Awards for 2020

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ by Holly Jackson, who was raised in Buckinghamshire, has won the Bucks Book Awards for 2020.

A modern take on a classic crime novel, it was voted the winner by Key Stage 3 students from schools across the county.

The Bucks Book Awards 2020

A spokesperson said:

“We are especially thrilled with this result as Holly grew up in Bucks, which also happens to be the setting of her book.”

The Bucks Book Award winner’s ceremony was held on 5 February, at Pipers Corner School during their Literary Festival.

The Buckinghamshire Children’s Book Award was launched in 2018 by the Librarians at Aylesbury Grammar School and Pipers Corner School Tracy Pushong and Sue Harris to promote the best books written for children and young adults.

The winning book for 2020 was unveiled by award-winning, poet and musician, Karl

Nova, who following the announcement held a fantastic poetry workshop for students who attended the ceremony.

The organisers of the awards wish to thank all the schools and students who participated in this year’s award and contributed to its ongoing success.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has also been nominated for this year’s CILIP Carnegie Medal. The sequel, Good Girl, Bad Blood is due to be published in April.

For more information, as well as access to publicity material to promote the 2021 award, please visit the Bucks Book Awards website: www.bucksbookaward.org.uk.

You can also follow them on Twitter @bucksbookaward for up-to-date news about the awards.