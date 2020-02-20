Bucks charity introduces waste reduction initiatives

Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s chain of 27 shops across Bucks and Herts are embracing the “reduce, reuse, recycle” theme by taking a number of measures to reduce waste.

Most people know that there are some great second-hand items to be had at bargain prices from your local charity shop but each time you buy from a charity shop you could also making an important contribution to supporting sustainability initiatives.

Rennie Grove

Deborah Gould, Director of Retail and Trading at Rennie Grove, said: “Donations including clothing, shoes, accessories, books and bric-a-brac can all be sold in our shops.

“Items that, for a number of reasons, we are unable to sell ourselves are sold to a merchant for recycling. As well as making a contribution to waste reduction, this method of disposal also generates an income to the charity of around £162,000 in a year.

“We also sell higher value items from our eBay shop.”

This year Rennie Grove is taking additional steps to help protect the environment by introducing several new waste reducing changes. These include removing cellophane wrapping on its range of greetings cards, phasing out glitter and gold foil on stationery, recycling mobile phones and spectacles, stocking a nylon shopping bag that’s made from Rennie Grove shoppers are also embracing the cause.

Rachel Noon, who is a regular at several of the charity’s shops said: “Fast fashion is ruining our planet so I rarely buy anything that isn’t preloved. Buying from Rennie Grove’s shops is good for the environment and contributes to a fantastic local charity – you can’t go wrong!”

This month each one of Rennie Grove’s shops is reinforcing the waste reduction message by creating eye-catching window displays to highlight how seriously the charity takes the cause.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care gives adults and children in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire who have a life-limiting illness the choice to live as well as possible at home surrounded by family, friends and the things that matter to them most right until the end.

Find your nearest shop here or visit eBay and search for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.