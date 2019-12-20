Bucks charity invites you to take up its 30 day challenge in 2020

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is inviting you to take on its 30 day virtual challenge and make the start of 2020 a time to get active and work off some of the excesses of Christmas while raising money for an important local charity at the same time.

Rennie Grove gives adults and children in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire who have a life-limiting illness the choice to live as well as possible at home surrounded by family, friends and the things that matter to them most right until the end.

Rennie Grove invites you to walk or run and raise money at the same time

Tracey Hancock, Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove said:

“We are asking people to take on a 30 day virtual challenge over January and February. That means that you don’t have to do something on 30 consecutive days – unless you want to of course – but you can spread it over the two months so that it fits in with work, home and other commitments.

“Some examples of challenges might be to run 30 miles, take 300,000 steps or cycle 300 miles within 30 days. But people can set whatever activity that works best for them, for instance taking 30 minutes exercise a day or giving up chocolate for 30 days. I plan to take 300,000 steps in 30 days, starting on 1 January. It will be a great way for me to focus on making sure I take time out to have some exercise every day, whether that’s walking the dog, going to the gym on the treadmill or simply getting out and going for a good, long walk. It will be a challenge but a great one to take on, and I will of course be asking all my friends and family to sponsor me to complete it to raise funds for Rennie Grove.

Claire Redrup and Nicola Aquila from Rennie Grove’s Fundraising Team are also taking up the challenge. Claire said:

“I intend to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days over January and February. I will be running, swimming, walking and even hula hooping to try and get this body back to some semblance of fitness! Raising funds for this fantastic cause and helping families who need the support of Rennie Grove will keep me motivated and committed to reaching my goal.”

Nicola said:

“Later this year I will be trekking Machu Picchu and the Rainbow Mountain, in Peru and aiming to raise £5,000 for Rennie Grove. Our nurses cared for my father who passed away last August and I want to give something back. As part of my training and for my 30 day challenge, I will be completing 30 minutes of cardio exercise per day, kicking it off in mid-Jan!”

Please visit renniegrove.org/virtualchallenges to sign up for your 30 day virtual challenge.

Once registered please get in touch with Rennie Grove by emailing events@renniegrove.org.

The team will send you a fundraising pack and can also provide balloons, banners, collection tins/buckets if you need them for your fundraising activities. Registration will also enable you to download an app where you can track your progress on your fitness device.

Good luck!