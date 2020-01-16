Bucks charity partners with restaurant and hotel chain for fundraising quiz nights

Bucks charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care are partnering with Oakman Inns for six simultaneous charity fundraisers across the county on Wednesday 12 February.

The charity are inviting local brain-boxes to participate in a fundraising quiz night, which includes a two-course dinner, at one of six local pubs.

Rennie Grove charity quiz nights are on 12 February

The events are taking place at the following locations:

- The Akeman Inn, Aylesbury

- The Kings Arms, Berkhamsted

- The Polecat, Prestwood

- The Beech House, Beaconsfield

- The Beech House, Amersham

- The Beech House, St Albans

Tickets are priced at £20.

Fantastic prizes are on offer for the winning quiz team at each venue.

The team with the highest overall score from all six quizzes will win dinner and bed and breakfast at one of Oakman Inns Hotels for each team member.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire. In particular, Rennie Grove cares for a number of children in the Aylesbury area.

The Akeman in Tring is also hosting a charity dinner and raffle and the Red Lion at Water End is holding a coffee morning on the same day, 12 February.

Buy your advance tickets from oakmaninns.co.uk/renniegrove where you can also find the full terms and conditions.