Bucks charity Rennie Grove’s Make your Will Month in February

Throughout February you can write a new Will or update an existing one and help local hospice charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care at the same time.

Solicitors supporting Rennie Grove’s Make your Will Month will draw up a standard Will and, instead of charging their usual fee, they are giving you the opportunity to make a donation to Rennie Grove.

Rennie Groves Make your Will Month

And if you are able to consider leaving a gift in your Will to Rennie Grove, this means more patients in the future can receive that charity’s specialist services.

Rennie Grove is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Buckinghamshire and west Hertfordshire. Through its unique hospice at home service, available day and night, and a range of day services the charity supports its patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

The daughter of a Rennie Grove patient said:

“The staff at Rennie Grove were all, without fail, absolutely awesome, from the nurses and therapists to the receptionists, everyone was incredibly compassionate and went out of their way to care for my Dad. Nothing was too much trouble, whatever the time of day or night.”

Local solicitors supporting Make Your Will Month in Bucks are:

BWK Solicitors

Chalfont St Giles,

Great Missenden and Stone

Jennifer Beaujeux – 01296 747151

jennifer@BWKsolicitors.co.uk

D C Kaye & Co Amersham,

Prestwood and Wendover

Stuart Bagshaw – 01494 862226

stuart@dc-kaye.co.uk

Gordons Solicitors Marlow

Julie Tompkins – 01628 646590

julie@gordons-law.co.uk

Hine Solicitors

Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross

Katharine McNamee – 01494 685588

katharinemcnamee@hinesolicitors.co.uk

Horwood & James LLP Solicitors

Aylesbury

Jill Swift – 01296 487361

jill.swift@horwoodjames.co.uk

IBB Solicitors Chesham

Jacqueline Almond – 01494 790000

jacqueline.almond@ibblaw.co.uk

Kidd Rapinet High Wycombe

Gurvinder Sehra – 01494 535321

gsehra@kiddrapinet.co.uk